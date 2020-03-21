Kapisa attack leaves four security forces dead

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in northern Kapisa province said that Taliban have killed four members of the public uprising forces in Nijrab district. Police Spokesman Shayiq Shorish said the incident took place on Friday evening in Afghania village of the district.

Meanwhile, some sources, who wished to go unnamed, have put the death toll of security forces to seven. Three Taliban were killed in the clash, Shorish said.

The Taliban group, who often pride taking responsibility for such attack, did not comment yet.

But militants have earlier set a number of attacks on security forces checkpoints in southern Zabul province, killing 17 soldiers and wounding several others. The attack has been cooperated with a groups’ infiltrator in the Afghan security forces ranking.

Back in February, before the US and Taliban reach a peace deal, the Afghan, American forces and Taliban had agreed on a weeklong reduction of violence. After signing the peace deal the Taliban has announced the end of the partial truce, saying that reduction in violence would be discussed in intra-Afghan talks.

Last week, Minister of Defense Asadullah Khalid said that security forces would be changing their position from defensive to aggressive, as the Taliban have been continuing their attacks.

The ministry of defense in separate statements on Friday said that at least 19 Taliban have been killed as a result of retaliation attacks by the Afghan Security Forces.