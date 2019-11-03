Karzai, Abdullah discuss ways to achieve lasting peace

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai met Sunday with the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah at his office. Abdullah’s office said that they discussed ways to a lasting peace in Afghanistan as well as the current situation.

The meeting called peace as a priority in the country, emphasizing on all parties’ cooperation to achieve a durable peace.

Afghanistan has been in war for over four decades now, where everyone day civilians are the worst victim. Recently nine children were killed when a roadside mine exploded as they walked to school.

Former President Hamid Karzai in a statement said, “with very regrets, I learned that a number of our dear children lost their lives in a bomb blast in Takhar province.”

Karzai expressed is deep sympathies with the families of nine school children that were killed in a roadside bombing in the Darqad district.

Chief Executive Abdullah during his address to the 18th meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s 2019 Council of Heads of Governments in Tashkent, has stressed the need for further cooperation among countries in the region to boost peace and stability in Afghanistan and to improve regional connectivity. Abdullah said regional cooperation is a key element of Afghanistan’s foreign, security and economic policies.