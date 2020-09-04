Karzai, Abdullah discuss peace process

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai met with the chairman of the high council for national reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, discussing the finalization of the council’s leading members.

During the meeting they exchanged views on the peace process and pledged to do their utmost for its success.

The council said Friday in a statement that Abdullah also held meetings with a number of jihadi and political leaders to get their consultations on the structure of the reconciliation council.

Karzai and Abdullah also discussed the intra-Afghan negotiations, according to the statement.

It said that Abdullah met Mohammad Karim Khalili and Mohammad Mohaqeq prior to meeting with Karzai.

President Ghani introduced 46 people last week as the members of the high council for national reconciliation. The appointment faced reaction by Abdullah who claimed only he was authorized to appoint the members of the body he chairs.

Karzai also declined to be part of the council, saying in a statement that he does not want to be part of any structure of the government.

Some other people also rejected Ghani’s offer to work under Abdullah including former foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani whose relation is now souring with his close friend Abdullah.