Karzai, Abdullah to meet Taliban leaders in Qatar

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai and chairman of reconciliation council, Abdullah Abdullah are to depart to Qatar on Friday to meet Taliban leaders based in the Persian Gulf Arab state.

The meeting was expected to take place last month, but postponed as Abdullah accompanied President Ghani in his visit to the United States as well as due to some differences inside the government.

Separately, a source in the government, said the meeting is planned for next Friday, adding that some other people are also planned to accompany Karzai.

Taliban had earlier said they would meet some political figures including Abdullah Abdullah, with Suhail Shahin, a political spokesman for the insurgent group, saying the militants had never left negotiation table.

“Therefore, we had invited famous politicians including Abdullah to Qatar to discuss some issues to accelerate the intra-Afghan talks and reach a solution for the end of war,” Shahin said, but added that they (politicians from Kabul) did not respond them.

Karzai told reporters on Tuesday that “important peace negotiations” would begin within a few days.

