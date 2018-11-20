Karzai backs ‘any move’ leading to peace
November 20, 2018
KABUL: The former president, Hamid Karzai in a meeting with the US special envoy for the reconciliation of Afghanistan promised to support any move leading towards the peace and strength of the national sovereignty in Afghanistan, his office said Tuesday.
Zalmay Khalilzad informed Karzai of the fresh development regarding the peace process.
The US Ambassador to Kabul John Bass was also present in the meeting.
Khalilzad in a second round of trip to Afghanistan and the region, also met President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan officials in Kabul. He also met Taliban delegation in Qatar.
