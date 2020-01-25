Karzai calls for ‘coordinated peace plan’

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai emphasized that the peace plan should be coordinated.

In a meeting with some political leaders, Karzai said Saturday that they were to form a peace outline to represent all the people of Afghanistan.

Abdullah Abdullah, who runs for presidency, welcomed the step, saying that nobody should hamper peace plan.

The meeting participants also argued that reduction in violence meant decrease of war, saying that nobody should make bumps before peace efforts and intra-Afghan negotiations with the excuse of cease fire.

Former vice president, Younus Qanooni, asked the political leaders to make a peace scheme that could represent the entire nation and help them gaining peace.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Karim Khalili, head of the high peace council, said the council and political leaders welcome Taliban’s offer of violence reduction because it really means reducing of war.

Khalili said that cease fire is part of the intra-Afghan negotiations, and emphasized that no one should hinder pace talks with the pretext of cease fire.

Mohammad Mohaqiq, another political leader, claimed that a certain circle inside the government tried to monopolize the peace process. He said the circle could not represent the people and the nation would not support it.

Abdullah welcomed a plan made by political leader for peace, emphasizing that nobody should make obstacles before peace efforts.