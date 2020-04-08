Home / Latest Updates / Karzai calls for resumption of Kabul-Taliban talks

Karzai calls for resumption of Kabul-Taliban talks

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed concerns over a delay in the negotiations between government and Taliban delegations over the prisoner swap.

“I am concerned about the lack of progress in the government-Taliban Movement talks on the release of prisoners. I urge the United States to deliver on its commitment to bringing peace to Afghanistan,” Karzai added.

The former president called on the two sides to resume talks this time more serious and with more attention for bringing a durable peace.

