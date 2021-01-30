Karzai Calls on Govt. to Swiftly Resolve Behsood Fall Out

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed regrets over recent clashes in the Behsood district of Wardak province, calling for government’s immediate measures to resolve the problem.

“Karzai expressed his deep sorrow over the incidents in Behsood of Wardak province where some of our country-fellows were martyred and injured,” Karzai’s office said Saturday in a statement.

The statement called on the government to take immediate measures to resolve the problems in understanding with the residents.

Mohammad Hossain Tawana, spokesman of the Resistance Front, said that their members and government forces had clashes in Behsood.

He said the clashes began after government forces shot dead the area’s elders who wanted to talk to them as mediators. The government forces are also blamed for taking the dead bodies and injured mediators as hostage for several hours.

Tawana said that the Resistance Front did not react to the killing of the mediators and avoided to response to government forces. But they were finally compelled to defend themselves against government forces’ offensive.