Karzai calls on warring sides to abandon ‘fratricide’

May 6, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed his deep concerns over intensifying war and bloodshed in the country, calling on the war parties to stop killing their country-fellows.

In a statement, Karzai said Wednesday that the ongoing war was just for the benefit of aliens and against the peace efforts.

He hoped that the pains of Afghans end soon so that they could build a better future full of unity and brotherhood.

The former president asked the war sides to sit together for negotiations.

