Karzai concerned over ‘foreign meddling’ in Afghan elections

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai on Monday met with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) head, Tadamichi Yamamoto and expressed concerns over the foreign interferences in the Afghanistan’s presidential elections.

Karzai said that the UN office in Afghanistan should remain as an impartial international body and pay respect to the will of Afghan people.

Karzai also asked the UN envoy in Afghanistan to prevent civilian casualties and violation of human rights in the country and convey the voice of Afghans to the world community.

Tadamichi shared his latest information about the election process with the former president.