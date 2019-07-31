Karzai concerned over increasing civilian casualties

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed severe concerns over the United Nations report on unprecedented increasing civilian casualties due to operations launched by government and foreign troops as well as Taliban attacks.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that civilian casualties by the pro-government forces increased 31 per cent in the first half of the ongoing year. It said that 1,366 civilians were killed this year, with the government forces responsible for killing of 717 people.

The report also said that government forces were responsible for injuring 680 of 2,446 civilians who were wounded in the current year.

“As I have repeatedly emphasized on stopping of war and bloodshed, once again, I call on the war parties to abandon war and violence that has no nothing but killing Afghans and destroying the country,” Karzai said Wednesday in a statement.

He called on the war parties to speed up efforts for a lasting peace and saving people and the country from aliens’ conspiracies.