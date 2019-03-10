Karzai condemns airstrikes against civilians

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned military operations and airstrikes that inflicted casualties on civilians in the provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman and Wardak.

The ex-president expressed his deep concerns over the attacks, calling it “cruel act”.

“While peace efforts are going on and have had progresses and achievements, military operations and killing of civilians are against the peace process, and I strongly condemn them,” Karzai said in a statement.

He wished paradise for the dead people and recovery for the injured.