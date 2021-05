AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned attack on a minibus carrying the health workers in Kalakan district of capital Kabul.

One medic was killed and three others wounded after a minibus carrying the health workers from Kabul to eastern province of Panjshir struck roadside bomb in Kalakan on Wednesday.

Former President offered condolences to the families of the victims. Karzai wished paradise for the “martyrs” and a quick recovery for the wounded.