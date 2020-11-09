Karzai condemns attacks in Kandahar, Ghazni, Parwan

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai condemned a car bomb in Kandahar province’s district of Maiwand, a mortar attack in Ghazni province and an airstrike in the Seyah Gerd district in the Ghorband valley of Parwan province.

A large number of people mostly civilians were killed and injured in these attacks.

Karzai emphasized that the war sides should stop military operations against each other and accelerate peace efforts to cut off foreigners’ hands in Afghanistan.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the wounded.