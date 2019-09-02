Karzai condemns attacks on civilians in several provinces

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned blasts, airstrikes and rocket attacks in the provinces of Badakhshan, Faryab, Farah and Laghman that killed and injured civilians including women and children.

Karzai called killing of people under any name, as an anti-human crime and oppressive act. He called once again on the war parties stop immediately all military operations in the country that only takes the lives of civilians. He emphasized that the war parties should accelerate peace efforts to end the war.

The former president sent his condolences and sympathies to the families of victims, wishing the dead paradise.