Karzai condemns bombings in Kabul, Zabul and Kandahar

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned bombing attacks in Kabul as well as in Zabul and Kandahar provinces, in which a number of people were killed and injured.

The former president expressed deep concerns over worsening security situation and increasing of civilian casualties in the country, calling on the Afghan sides of the ongoing war to abandon the imposed war that only benefits the aliens and pave the ground for peace through negotiations.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for the wounded.