Karzai condemns casualties in Takhar attack

October 21, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned Wednesday attacks in the northeastern province of Takhar that killed and wounded dozens of security forces.

The incidents took place in Khwaja Ghar and Baharak districts in which more than 25 security forces including a senior provincial police officer were killed.

He called the ongoing imposed war as killing of Afghans, calling on the war parties to immediately abandon war and fratricide and speed up effort for peace.

Karzai wished paradise for the killed and swift recovery for the wounded.

