Karzai condemns civilian casualties in Kabul, Helmand attacks

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned bomb blast in a passenger bus in Kabul city and an airstrike in the southern province of Helmand in which a number of civilians including women and children were killed and wounded.

In a statement issued Saturday, Karzai expressed his deep concerns over the continued war and violence, calling on the Afghan sides of the ongoing war to avoid bloodshed and destroying of their home.

The 215 Maiwand corps on Saturday confirmed that civilians suffered casualties in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Naharsaraj district of southern Helmand province.

The former president offered condolences to the families of the victims, urging the immediate restart of the peace negotiations.