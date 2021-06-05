Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns civilian casualties in Kabul, Helmand attacks
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai listens during a joint press conference with Nato's secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on December 22, 2009. Rasmussen arrived in Kabul for talks with President Hamid Karzai, Afghan officials and General Stanley McChrystal. AFP PHOTO/Massoud HOSSAINI

Karzai condemns civilian casualties in Kabul, Helmand attacks

admin June 5, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 14 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned bomb blast in a passenger bus in Kabul city and an airstrike in the southern province of Helmand in which a number of civilians including women and children were killed and wounded.

In a statement issued Saturday, Karzai expressed his deep concerns over the continued war and violence, calling on the Afghan sides of the ongoing war to avoid bloodshed and destroying of their home.

The 215 Maiwand corps on Saturday confirmed that civilians suffered casualties in an airstrike conducted by the Afghan Air Force in Naharsaraj district of southern Helmand province.

The former president offered condolences to the families of the victims, urging the immediate restart of the peace negotiations.

About admin

Check Also

Police arrest 12 people for aiding terrorists

AT News KABUL: Police in Kabul and Logar have arrested 12 people for aiding and …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved