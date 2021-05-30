Karzai condemns civilian casualties in Kapisa, Parwan

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned recent deadly attacks in Northern provinces of Kapisa and Parwan in which 11 civilians were killed and 19 were injured.

Former President called on the Afghan warring parties to denounce continued war that is imposed by foreigners on the Afghan nation. He urged the conflictive parties to ramp up sincere efforts for ensuring peace in the country.

On Saturday evening, a mortar shelling hit a wedding party in Tagab district of Kapisa, killing seven civilians- most of them children and wounding four others.

In the same day, four people including University lecturers and students were killed after their bus struck a roadside bomb Charikar, the capital city for Parwan province. The attack also wounded 15 people, according to Tariq Arian, the interior ministry’s spokesman.

Former President termed the attack as “inhumanity” and “an act of the enemies of Afghanistan. He once again stressed on protection of people and immediate resumption of successful peace negotiations. Karzai offered his condolences to the victim’s families, wished paradise for the martyrs and quick recovery for the wounded.