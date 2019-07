AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned an airstrike that targeted civilians in Logar province.

The incident happened in the Baraki Barak district and the victims were mostly children and women.

Karzai denounced the attack as “cruel”, emphasizing on the continuing of the intra-Afghan dialogues to lead the country to a lasting peace and stability.

He wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the wounded.