Karzai condemns civilian casualties in Wardak

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned civilian casualties inflicted due to mortal shillings and airstrikes in Jalriz district of central Wardak province.

According to some reports, a number of civilians suffered casualties in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan security forces.

Karzai expressed his deepest concern on civilian casualties and called on the warring parties to continue peace negotiations and end the relentless war in the country.

He wished paradise for the martyrs and offered his condolence to the victim’s families.

The ministry of defense said in a statement that 28 Taliban were killed in Special Forces’ operations conducted on the Taliban’s hideouts in Jalriz. The operations were supported by airstrikes, the statement added.