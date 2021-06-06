Karzai condemns civilian’s casualties in Badghis

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a roadside bomb attack that inflicted casualties on civilians in the northwestern province of Badghis.

On Saturday evening a roadside bombing struck a passenger mini-bus in Chaklank area of Abkamari district. The casualties included children and women.

Karzai expressed his deepest concerns over civilian’s casualties and termed it as plots of the foreigners. He called for acceleration of the peace process through the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Former President offered his condolences to the victims’ family and wished paradise for the martyrs.