Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns civilian’s casualties in Badghis
Afghanistan's President Hamid Karzai listens during a joint press conference with Nato's secretary general Anders Fogh Rasmussen at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on December 22, 2009. Rasmussen arrived in Kabul for talks with President Hamid Karzai, Afghan officials and General Stanley McChrystal. AFP PHOTO/Massoud HOSSAINI

Karzai condemns civilian’s casualties in Badghis

admin June 6, 2021 Latest Updates Leave a comment 54 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a roadside bomb attack that inflicted casualties on civilians in the northwestern province of Badghis.

On Saturday evening a roadside bombing struck a passenger mini-bus in Chaklank area of Abkamari district. The casualties included children and women.

Karzai expressed his deepest concerns over civilian’s casualties and termed it as plots of the foreigners. He called for acceleration of the peace process through the intra-Afghan negotiations.

Former President offered his condolences to the victims’ family and wished paradise for the martyrs.

About admin

Check Also

Taliban takeover two districts as severe clashes rocked Afghanistan

AT News KABUL: The Taliban group overran a couple districts of the two provinces in …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved