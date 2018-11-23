Karzai condemns foreign airstrikes on civilians
November 23, 2018
AT-KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the foreign airstrikes on the civilian houses in the Jabul Saraj district of Parwan province.
The US-led foreign air forces launched attacks on the houses of people Thursday night that killed and injured a number of residents.
The former president offered concerns over the continued attacks against civilians, calling for an immediate end.
Karzai wished paradise for the dead and recovery for the wounded.
