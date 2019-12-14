Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns Ghazni attack against civilians

Karzai condemns Ghazni attack against civilians

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned Friday’s bombing that hit a passenger mini-bus in Ghazni province.

The incident took place in the Dara-e-Qayaq area of Jaghatoo district, in which 10 passengers including women and children died and six others wounded.

Karzai called peace efforts through intra-Afghan talks the only way to end pain and suffering in Afghanistan.

The former president wished paradise for the martyrs, patience for their loved ones and swift recovery for the wounded.

