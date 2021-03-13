Home / Latest Updates / Karzai Condemns Herat, Zabul Attacks

Karzai Condemns Herat, Zabul Attacks

admin March 13, 2021 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 11 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the car bomb in the western province of Herat and a mortar attack in the southern province of Zabul.

A car bomb killed and injured scores of people mostly civilians in Herat city. A mortar crashed on a house in Zabul that killed a number of children.

In a statement issued Saturday, Karzai called continued war as a foreign plot to weaken the ongoing peace efforts. He called on the Afghan parties of war to be away from these conspiracies and strengthen peace efforts.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for the wounded.

About admin

Check Also

US Warns of ‘Dangerous Consequences’ after Afghan Troop Withdrawal by May

AT News KABUL: Some officials at the Pentagon’s leadership warned of dangerous consequences if troops …

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved