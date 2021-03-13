Karzai Condemns Herat, Zabul Attacks

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the car bomb in the western province of Herat and a mortar attack in the southern province of Zabul.

A car bomb killed and injured scores of people mostly civilians in Herat city. A mortar crashed on a house in Zabul that killed a number of children.

In a statement issued Saturday, Karzai called continued war as a foreign plot to weaken the ongoing peace efforts. He called on the Afghan parties of war to be away from these conspiracies and strengthen peace efforts.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for the wounded.