Karzai condemns ‘incorrect words’ about Marshal Fahim

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai condemns what he called “incorrect words” about Marashal Qasim Fahim, a jihadi commander who served as Karzai’s first vice president.

“Unfortunately, I learned that some incorrect words were used about Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim,” he said Sunday in a statement.

Karzai said that Fahim served under him in the two terms of presidency. Karzai added that he knew Fahim as dignified, patriotic and pious person who thought of national interests and unity.