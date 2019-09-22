Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns ‘incorrect words’ about Marshal Fahim

Karzai condemns ‘incorrect words’ about Marshal Fahim

admin September 22, 2019 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 58 Views

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai condemns what he called “incorrect words” about Marashal Qasim Fahim, a jihadi commander who served as Karzai’s first vice president.

“Unfortunately, I learned that some incorrect words were used about Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim,” he said Sunday in a statement.

Karzai said that Fahim served under him in the two terms of presidency. Karzai added that he knew Fahim as dignified, patriotic and pious person who thought of national interests and unity.

About admin

Check Also

Pashtoon leaders support political solution for Afghan conundrum

AT News Report KABUL: Leaders of a Pashtonn political movement said peace in Afghanistan was …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved