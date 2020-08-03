Karzai condemns Jalalabad ‘terrorist attack’

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Haamid Karzai strongly condemned a “terrorist attack” on a prison in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of the eastern province of Nangarhar.

The 18-hour long attack claimed by the Daesh terrorist group, killed more than 20 and injured dozens, according to provincial officials, who said Monday that the attack ended after all the five assailants were killed by security forces.

Karzai called the attack as the work of enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan who want to keep war ablaze in the country for the interests of aliens.

The former president called on the people of Afghanistan to be vigilant against the foreigners’ conspiracies and maintain national unity.

He wished paradise for the dead and patience for their families.