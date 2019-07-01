Karzai condemns Kabul attack ‘in contrast to peace efforts’

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned Monday’s “terrorist attack” in Kabul city, calling “the cruel act in contrast to the peace efforts”

A car bomb ripped through the Police District 16 in the morning close to installations belonging to ministry of defense.

Conflicting figures are reported about the casualties, with some officials saying that up to 100 people including school children were injured in the attack claimed by Taliban.

Karzai said in a statement that the current war in Afghanistan was only in favor of aliens, while Afghanistan loses its children day by day.

He also condemned another attack that targeted Monday a seminary in Wardak province, killing and wounding a number of religious students.

The former president called on the war parties to be careful of the foreign conspiracies and save themselves from these plots.

He hoped Afghans gather for an intra-Afghan dialogue and make steps for a sovereign, prosperous and constructed Afghanistan.

Karzai wished paradise for the killed and quick recovery for the wounded.