Karzai condemns Kabul rocket attacks

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai “strongly” condemned Saturday’s rocket attacks on different parts of the capital.

More than 20 rockets landed in residential and business areas in different areas Saturday morning that killed eight people and wounded another 30, according to security and health officials.

The former president denounced the attacks as an inhumane crime and the work of the enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan who try to weaken the country.

Karzai expressed condolences and sympathies with the families of victims and wished paradise for the dead and speedy recovery for thee injured.