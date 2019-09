AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned Monday’s terrorist attack in the Police District 9 that killed and injured a large number of civilians.

Karzai said Tuesday in a statement that the attack was carried out apparently to target foreigners, but in fact the victims were only Afghans. He said the attack was an aliens’ plot who try to sabotage the peace efforts.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead and recovery for injured.