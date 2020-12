AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned two car bombs in Kandahar province’s districts of Daman and Zheray, in which a number of civilians were killed and wounded on Monday.

In a statement issued by his office, Karzai called on the Afghan sides of the ongoing war to stand against foreign plots that try to weaken peace process in Afghanistan and accelerate peace efforts.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the injured.