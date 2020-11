AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the car bombing in Kandahar province that injured a number of people.

The bombing occurred Wednesday in the Ayno Mina Township in the center of Kandahar city, the provincial capital of the same name. Nearly 20 people were wounded in the blast.

Karzai called on the two sides of war to accelerate efforts for brining a lasting peace to the country.

He wished quick recovery for the injured.