Karzai condemns killing of cleric in Takhar

June 14, 2020

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned terrorist attack on a religious scholar Maulavi Ainullah Khaliani.

Khaliani was killed in a bombing Saturday in the Chah Aab district of Takhar province in the northeast.

In statement, Karzai called the target killings especially killing of clerics as a clear plot against the people of Afghanistan and the ongoing peace efforts.

He asked the people of Afghanistan to stand united against their enemies’ plots.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and patience for his family and students.

