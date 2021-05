AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned bomb blasts in the provinces of Parwan and Zabul as well as a mortar attack in Logar province that killed and wounded a number of civilians.

He expressed concerns over increased military operations that cause civilian casualties, emphasizing on the resumption of the peace negotiations to save the country from aliens’ conspiracies.

The former president wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the injured.