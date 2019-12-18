Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns Nangarhar attacks on civilians

Karzai condemns Nangarhar attacks on civilians

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned night raids and airstrikes in the eastern province of Nangarhar that killed and injured civilians in the Khogyani district.

Karzai denounced cruelty and military operations against civilians, calling for an immediate stop in military operations on villages and residential areas.

The former president also emphasized on the peace efforts to end violence in the country.

He wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the wounded.

