Karzai condemns New Zealand terrorist attack

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned Friday’s terrorist attack against two New Zealand mosques that killed around 50 people, denouncing the attacks crime against human being.

“Terrorism has not specific geography and has no ties with specific social classes. Therefore, all the world nations should cooperate with each other seriously to annihilate terrorism and make a peaceful space,” Karzai said Friday in a statement.

He thanked Prime Minister Jacinda Arden of New Zealand for her measures in the incident, wishing her and the people of New Zealand prosperity.

The former president also wished paradise for the deceased, patience for their loved ones and quick recovery for the wounded.

At least 49 people mostly prayers were killed and 20 others injured in two mass shootings against them in the Christchurch neighborhood’s mosques of Al Noor and Linwood during the Friday Prayers.

Police say for suspect persons were taken into custody.