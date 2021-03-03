Home / Latest Updates / Karzai Condemns Night Raid in Paghman

Karzai Condemns Night Raid in Paghman

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned a night raid launched in the Arghandi area, Paghman district of Kabul province, in which three civilians were killed.

The former president denounced the attack as a clear cruelty against the people of Afghanistan.

In a statement, Karzai said Wednesday that the government was responsible for protecting people’s lives and properties, calling on the government to avoid violence against people and be honest in reaching a lasting peace.

He wished paradise for the dead and patience for their families.

