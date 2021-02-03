Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns Pakistan rocket attacks on Kunar

Karzai condemns Pakistan rocket attacks on Kunar

February 3, 2021

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned rocket attacks by Pakistani army on the villages of Kunar province.

Pakistan military fired 50 rockets on the Shiltan district on Tuesday.

Karzai denounced the attacks on the people of Afghanistan as clear violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty, saying it was against all international principles.

The former president called on Pakistan to stop attacks on Afghani soil and focus on establishing of peaceful, civilized and brotherly relation with Afghans.

