Karzai condemns pardon of US criminal soldiers

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned the US President Trump’s decision to pardon those American troops who have killed Afghan civilians and committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Karzai denounced the move as against all human norms and principle, saying that the US government proved by this decision that they do not pay respect to any human values and particularly to the lives of Afghans.

He called on all Afghans to be united against foreign plots and to maintain their national sovereignty.