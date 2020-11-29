Karzai condemns Sunday’s terrorist attacks in different provinces

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned terrorist attacks in the provinces of Ghazni, Zabul, Uruzgan and Badghis that left dozens of people dead and wounded on Sunday.

He said the violence and bloodshed in the country is only in the benefit of the aliens, while innocent Afghans pay its price.

Karzai called on the both sides of war to accelerate peace efforts for saving the country from foreign plots.

The former president wished paradise for the killed and swift recovery for the wounded.