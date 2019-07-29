Karzai condemns ‘terrorist attack’ on political party office

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned Sunday’s “terrorist attack” on the office of the Green Trend Party, a political party founded by President Ghani’s runner mate for presidency, Amrullah Saleh.

According to security and health official, 20 people mostly civilians were killed. Saleh escaped the attack unhurt.

“The enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan try to disrupt stability in our country with carrying out such terrorist attacks to gain their goals through this way,” Karzai said in a statement.

He wished paradise for the dead and quick recovery for the wounded.

The attack took place on the first day of the presidential election campaign.