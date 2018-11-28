Karzai condemns US airstrike on civilians in Helmand
November 28, 2018
KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai condemned an airstrike launched on civilian areas in Helmand that caused civilian deaths and injuries as a “cruel act”.
The US warplanes targeted civilian houses in Zanjir Darab village in the Garmser district of Helmand province, killing and injuring a number of civilians including women and children.
Karzai called attacks and bombardments on defenseless people against all human principles. “While efforts for peace are going on, this is a matter great concern to hear operations against people that increases their casualties and are against the peace program,” Karzai said Wednesday in a statement.
He called on the war involved sides to seriously avoid harming civilians and try for peace rather than expanding the war.
The former president wished paradise for the killed and quick recovery for injured people.
