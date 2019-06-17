Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns US airstrikes on civilians in Farah

Karzai condemns US airstrikes on civilians in Farah

AT News Reports

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai strongly denounced US airstrikes launched against civilians in the western Farah province, in which a number of civilians including women and children were killed and wounded.

The US air forces targeted residential houses in the Shivan area of Farah’s district of Bala Boluk this week. A number of women and children were among the dead, according to reports.

Karzai expressed his deepest concerns over civilian casualties, calling such strikes in contrast to the peace efforts.

He called on the Afghan and US governments to immediately stop dual policies that are in contrast to the peace efforts.

The former president wished paradise for the martyred and quick recovery for the injured.

