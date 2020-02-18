Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns US strike on civilians

Karzai condemns US strike on civilians

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned an airstrike conducted by the the US military in the western province of Herat.

The strike targeted a vehicle in the Rabat Sangi area, killing civilians including women and children.

Karzai expressed deep concerns over rising violence and civilian casualties amid efforts for peace. The former president denounced the attack as a tyranny against the people of Afghanistan.

He once again called on the United States to stop immediately military operations and accelerate peace efforts for Afghanistan.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead and swift recovery for injured.

