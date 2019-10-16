Karzai condemns Wardak, Laghman attacks

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned an aerial attack in Wardak province and a truck bomb in Laghman province, in which civilians were killed and wounded.

The airstrike targeted civilians in Wardak’s district of Nerkh, while the truck bomb went off in the Alishang district of Laghman.

Karzai once again asked the war parties in Afghanistan to accelerate intra-Afghan dialogues to get rescued from alien conspiracies and end the long war in their homeland.

He wished paradise for the dead, patience for their loved ones and swift recovery for the wounded.