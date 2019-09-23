Home / Latest Updates / Karzai condemns wedding bombardment in Helmand

Karzai condemns wedding bombardment in Helmand

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned bombarding of a wedding reception in the southern province of Helmand as an inhumane act and a war crime.

The attack took place in the Musa Qala district, in which a large number of the guests were killed and injured.

Women and children were among the dead and injured, according to provincial officials.

The former president called for a national unity through the intra-Afghan talks to end the ongoing crisis and achieve peace.

Karzai wished paradise for the dead and recovery for the injured.

