Karzai condoles death of former senior official

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed his deep condolences for the demise of an ex senior government official Mohammad Monir Mangal.

Late Gen. Mangal was an honest son of the country and a good officer who served as senior deputy interior minister and played key role in the training of police officers, Karzai said in a statement release on Sunday.

He wished paradise for the dead and patience for his family and friends.