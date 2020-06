AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed deepest sorrows for the death of Aziz Ahmad, who used to serve as the head of office for the Father of Nation Late King Zaher Shah.

Karzai remembered Ahmad as “a very dear and old friend”, saying that he was a polite, kind, modest, educated and patriotic person.

Karzai wished paradise for Ahmad and patience for his family and friends.