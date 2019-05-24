Karzai congratulates Modi for ‘glorious victory’

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai and other Afghan leaders sent congratulatory message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second consecutive victory in the general elections and expressed their willingness to deepen engagement with the country.

“My profound congratulations to PM Modi and the friendly people of India on the tremendous victory in elections. India’s successful elections proved the independence and strength of its institutions and the depth of people’s commitment to democracy. I wish them all the best,” Karzai tweeted.

In return Modi thanked ex-president Karzai, saying “Indian values your friendship.”

President Ashraf Ghani also congratulated Modi for his reelection. “Congratulations to PM Modi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia,” the president said in a tweet.

In return Modi thanked president Ghani. “India will continue to stand should to shoulder with the people and Government of Afghanistan in their pursuit of peace, security and prosperity,” Modi tweeted.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah also congratulated Modi on his reelection. “India has always been an unwavering friend of Afghanistan. Looking forward to further strengthen and expand our relations under your leadership,” he tweeted.

Many other Afghan officials also send congratulatory message to Modi. Moreover, leaders from across the world including China, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, Australia and others sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his second consecutive victory in the general elections.

“Russian President Putin has sent a congratulatory message to the PM and has confirmed his readiness to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs,” tweeted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, in his message, noted the importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Modi to take the closer development partnership between the two countries to a new height.

“President Xi also expressed satisfaction at the strong momentum of development in India-Chinarelations in recent years with the joint efforts of both sides,” according a release issued by the MEA.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Modi to congratulate him on his victory and the two reiterated their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan special strategic and global partnership.

Naredndra Modi led NDA government is all set to begin its second term as BJP+ is leading by more than 300 seats out of 542 constituency seats. In addition, the exit polls result also seem to be correct as BJP is leading by a whopping margin. Meanwhile, congratulations have started pouring in for BJP and Narendra Modi from national and international personalities and politicians.