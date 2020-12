AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai congratulated prominent cricketer Rashid Khan for being selected as the best player of the decade by the International Cricket Council.

“I congratulate Rashid Khan and all the people of Afghanistan for this great pride and valuable achievement,” Karzai said in a statement on Monday.

I wish more success in the international degrees from the great God to Rashid Khan and all other athletes of the country.”